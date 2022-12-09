A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to the alleged rape and sexual assault of a young girl.
Kevin Sillcox, 62, of Commercial Road, Newport, denied the charges during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant’s trial will start on October 2, 2023.
Sillcox was granted conditional bail by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.
The defendant was represented by Susan Ferrier and the prosecution by Matthew Cobbe.
