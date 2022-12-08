A BLUEPRINT to revitalise a town in Blaenau Gwent has been agreed by councillors.

At Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, December 7, councillors discussed the Tredegar Placemaking Plan.

The plan’s purpose is to assess the strengths and weaknesses of Tredegar and produce a future vision for the town, identifying the type of projects and investments to attract to the town centre.

Getting the vision agreed will allow the council to find the funding for projects over the next few years.

Similar plans are already in place for Ebbw Vale, Brynmawr and Abertillery and a similar plan for Blaina will be drafted once funding is available.

Cabinet member for regeneration, Cllr John C Morgan said: “In Wales placemaking is a statutory requirement to deliver a sustainable plan to provide solutions investment and funding.

“In 2020 Austin-Smith:Lord were appointed to deliver the placemaking plan setting out an ambitions vision for the future of Tredegar, the vision seeks to enhance and protect the town while making the

“The plan aims to create a sustainable mix of a vibrant welcoming town improve access and movement around the town centre and build on the heritage, promoting the birthplace of the NHS and Aneurin Bevan and provide the building blocks for additional employment opportunities.”

Cllr Morgan that the council had made a successful Heritage Lottery grant bid which will help push the plan forward.

Regeneration and community services director, Ellie Fry said: Town centres have faced such dramatic change and extremely challenging times over the last few years, and we really hope these documents will help us draw together the community to be involved, to bring the vitality back to the town centres.

Council leader, Cllr Steve Thomas: “It’s important we have these placemaking plans, clearly without them we’re not going anywhere.

“We need them to be well thought-out.

“We’ll have a full set in due course.”

Cabinet approved the plan, and the next stage will be public engagement which will put meat on the bones of a further plan to deliver the projects.

Eight areas to improve Tredegar have been identified in the plan: