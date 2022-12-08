BLAENAU GWENT’S Council Tax Base for the next financial year has shrunk – which means it will collect less council tax from residents in 2023/2024.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Cabinet on Wednesday, December 7, councillors approved a report setting the Council Tax Base for next year.

Setting the base is an annual legal requirement and starts the process which will finish usually in late February or early March when the budget and Council Tax for the next financial year is voted on by all councillors at a full council meeting.

Council leader and finance portfolio holder, Cllr Steve Thomas said: “The base is a measure of the authority’s tax-raising capacity.

“It is expressed in terms of the number of Band D equivalent dwellings taking account of exemptions, reductions for disabilities and discounts.”

Cllr Thomas said that the base for next year would be 20,806.70 and put the report up for a vote of approval by the rest of the cabinet members.

The motion was backed unanimously.

The report shows that the figure for next year is less than the 20,876.86 that was calculated for this year’s base.

The council’s budget is an amalgamation of funding.

This year Welsh Government provided Blaenau Gwent with £130.8 million from its annual Revenue Support Grant.

This is an annual allocation of funding from the Welsh Government to all 22 local authorities in the country, which includes Blaenau Gwent

On top of this, Blaenau Gwent budgeted for £38.4 million to be raised from Council Tax payments this year.

Given the lower base Blaenau Gwent will have a corresponding lower collection of Council Tax next year

The base also considers potential losses in unpaid bills and assumes a 95 per cent collection rate.

It is expected that just before Christmas the Welsh Government will publish the funding allocation for local authorities for the 2023/24 financial year.

Gwent Police and Crime commissioner Jeff Cuthbert will use the calculation as well as Town and community councils to help set their council tax precepts for the forthcoming fiscal year.

This levy will be added to Blaenau Gwent’s decision on setting the council tax and will be part of the total bill.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked Blaenau Gwent why the base had shrunk.

Following the meeting, Cllr Thomas said: “The calculation reflects the number of Band D equivalent dwellings as of October 31 each year.

“The reported reduction will result from several circumstances, including property demolitions and changes to the numbers and types of discounts and exemptions on that specific day.”