A DRIVER has admitted killing two people in a crash and seriously injuring a third.

Geraint Blackman, 22, pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of sisters Brenda Mochan, 51, and Rosemary Mochan, 53, by dangerous driving.

He also admitted causing serious injury to daughter and niece Katie Mochan by dangerous driving.

Blackman was driving a Vauxhall Astra which was in collision with a Ford Fiesta on the A4048 in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, in May 2021.

Blackman, of Part Street, Blaina, spoke only to confirm his age, address and enter his pleas during a brief hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Prosecutor Rachel Knight said there was brief dashcam footage of the lead up to the collision.

He had attended court with his parents and following the guilty pleas, Judge Michael Fitton KC revoked bail and ordered a pre-sentence report.

“It is obvious there is only one sentence" he told him.

"You are remanded into custody and you will be produced before the court for sentence on January 9."