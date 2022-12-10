A SIGNIFICANT part of arguably one of the most iconic buildings in Newport may tempt investors to dip their toe in the property market when it comes up for auction later this month.

The unmistakeable sea blue painted, Art Deco-style terraced house attached to the now-closed Grade II listed Maindee Baths is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

The three-bedroom property, with a guide price of £139,000-plus, will be sold with vacant possession as the current tenant, who pays £700 pcm, moves out on January 1, 2023.

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Historic Maindee Baths is surely one of the most recognisable buildings in Newport.

Inside Newport's Maindee Baths in 1993

"The property we're offering is the terraced house attached to the former baths building, it's even painted in the same eye-catching blue.

"The property, at 1 Victoria Road, Maindee, provides lounge, dining room, kitchen, wc, bathroom and three bedrooms. There are gardens to the front and rear with shed and door to leading to front.

Dolphins at Maindee Pool in the 1980s

"The former Maindee Baths is an Art Deco building. The disused, empty swimming pool has been used for location shots in the BBC TV series Being Human.

Inside Maindee swimming pool

"There are good commuter links via Newport train station and the M4."

The property is being offered at the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, which starts at midday on Tuesday, December 13 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 15.