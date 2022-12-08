AN arsonist who started a fire at the high-rise tower block where he lived has been jailed.

Mark Smirthwaite, 46, deliberately started the blaze at the Greenwood flats in the St Julians area of Newport.

The defendant was convicted of arson reckless as to whether life was endangered after a jury found him guilty following a trial.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said Smirthwaite set the fire in the building’s communal bin area.

“Prior to April 23, there have been a number of fires at the block of flats.

"This resulted in measures being put in place such as CCTV.

"The only person to go in, in the hour before the fire, was the defendant.”

He added: "There is no CCTV in the room itself, but the circumstances give rise to the conclusion that it was the defendant who set the fire.

"Had he given evidence, I would have asked why he was in the bin room for 30 seconds, when dropping a bag of rubbish off takes far less time that than.

"Since this incident, there have been no further fires at the premises.

"If you set a fire in a block of flats, you know there is a very high likelihood that something terrible would happen."

David Pinnell, representing Smirthwaite, said: “He is not a loner."

His barrister told Cardiff Crown Court: “He comes from a supportive family.”

His lawyer added that his client’s children had been in the flats at the time of the fire.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendant steps had been taken to ensure that he does not return to live at the Newport City Homes property following his release from prison.

He said: “You have shown no remorse at all.

“It has left the residents there tremendously insecure that they were living with an arsonist in their midst.

“Had that fire taken hold it could caused quite easily very substantial damage and harm to life.”

Smirthwaite was jailed for three years and told he would serve half of that in custody before being released on licence.

He will have to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.