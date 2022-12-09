A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JACK TEPPETT, 18, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS JOHN DOUGLAS PRITCHARD, 23, of Malcolm Sargent Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DOMINIC SULLIVAN, 40, of Somerton Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Chepstow Road on July 5.

He was ordered to pay £241 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JASWANT DHESI, 46, of Fair View, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving while disqualified on St David’s Road, Pengam, on October 17.

He was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for three years and six months and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

GARETH PARSONS, 32, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN POWELL, 44, of Fields Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHN ARRON GWYN DAVIES, 35, of Mount Pleasant Road, Risca, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.