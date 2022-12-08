POLICE have confirmed a man reported missing in Newport has been found.
On Wednesday, the Argus reported how Paul Croft had been reported as missing, and had been last seen in the city on December 6.
Officers had grown concerned for the 51-year-old's welfare, Gwent Police said at the time.
Today, Thursday, the force said Mr Croft had been found.
Gwent Police thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.
