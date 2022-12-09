A CUSTOMER threw chairs in a drunken rage at a wine bar before injuring a police officer who came to arrest him.

Brandon Parfitt, 26, was jailed for the “ugly incident” at Morgans Wine Bar in Ebbw Vale which “distressed” members of staff.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant had caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage on September 28.

Parfitt’s behaviour was described as “outlandish” and he also threw a chair into the road outside.

Although Parfitt was not charged with assault, a police constable was injured when he lashed out at the officers who were called to the bar.

Morgans Wine Bar in Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale. Picture: Google

The defendant, of Upper Salisbury Street, Tredegar, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of his duty.

These offences put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed last year for burglary.

Parfitt also had a previous conviction for affray.

Nigel Fryer, representing the defendant, said that although it wasn’t mitigation, his client “remembers little of what happened” and was drinking heavily that day.

His barrister added: “This offence took place in a fit of pique.

“He’s completely ashamed of himself.

“When he’s sober he’s a radically different person.

“There’s a completely different side to this man.”

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told Parfitt: “This was an ugly incident which involved violence.

“It was the result of your drinking and you have no recollection of these events.

“This was a distressing experience for the staff at Morgans Wine Bar.

“One was concerned for the safety of one of the women with you.

“You also used aggression against a number of police officers.”

Parfitt was jailed for eight weeks for being in breach of the suspended prison sentence and consecutive terms of two weeks for criminal damage and two weeks for obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of his duty.

That made a combined custodial sentence of 12 weeks of which the defendant will serve half in custody before being released on licence.

He was ordered to pay Morgans Wine Bar £660 compensation and £150 to the injured police constable.

Parfitt will also have to pay a victim surcharge.