A NEWPORT church which closed its doors earlier this year has been put up for sale.

Shaftesbury Methodist Church held its final services in the summer before closing its doors for the last time.

The building is now up for sale and attracting offers of at least £200,000.

The sale is being marketed by NP Linnells property consultants, who said alternative uses for the premises "may be suitable, subject to planning".

NP Linnells said the property, which is situated on Shaftesbury Street near the Harlequin roundabout, is in "a prominent position... close to Newport city centre".

"The property comprises a detached single storey former Methodist church appearing to be in excess of 100 years old," NP Linnell said in its online listing.

"The building is of traditional construction under pitched roofs and has been extended to provide the current accommodation.

"Internally, the property has up until recently been used as a Methodist church comprising an open plan worship area, and ancillary stores and public rooms."

The single-storey building has a floorspace of around 437 square metres, the property consultants added.