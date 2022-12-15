A COUPLE have spoken of their ordeal of being forced to live in a mould-infested home that was deemed inappropriate for them two years ago.

Ashleigh-Marie Williams and husband Owen Williams have lived in the tower block on George Street, Pontnewynydd since April 2019.

But the couple - who rent the property from housing association Bron Afon - have faced repeated problems with mould, forcing them to replace bedding, pillows, and towels.

Shoe covered in mould (Image: Ashleigh- Marie Williams)

Ms Williams, who suffers with mental health issues, was told by an occupational therapist assessor at Torfaen Homeseekers that the property did not meet her needs and they would be moved. But two years later they are still there.

“I'm asthmatic and living here had made that 10 times worse," Ms Williams said.

Ashleigh-Marie Williams and Owen Williams (Image: Ashleigh-Marie Williams)

She added: “We have had to buy new bedding, pillows and towels, and we also had to buy a wardrobe that we couldn’t afford to stop my clothes from getting ruined.

Ashleigh said that her current living conditions is making her mental health worse (Image: Ashleigh- Marie Williams)

“It has affected our finances - we’ve got to buy and replace stuff that’s been ruined by the moisture in the air.

“My sofa is ruined as well.

“The mould is continuous throughout the flat, the bathroom is worse, there is no extractor fan and no windows so it is like a sauna in there, the steam will constantly get in there.”

Mould in the bathroom (Image: Ashleigh- Marie Williams)

Ms Williams added the mould had been treated by specialists from Bron Afon and Torfaen Council's environmental health department, as well as her husband, but it had always returned "nastier than before".

The couple moved into the property in April 2019 (Image: Ashleigh- Marie Williams)

“I have done everything I possibly can," she said.

“The idea that families and single parents, as well as new tenants and old are forced to live in such living environments and under such conditions is disgusting.

“They simply do not care about you.”

Bron Afon and Torfaen council were both contacted for a comment.