SUPERMARKETS have been urged to slash the costs of fuel and offer drivers "some much-needed relief from high prices next time they fill up".

Asda has taken the lead by cutting fuel prices, but the move should have happened "much sooner", according to the RAC.

Prices at Asda's 320 UK filling stations have been decreased by an average of 4.5p per litre in the past two days, the RAC said.

Diesel prices have been cut by an average of 5.5p per litre.

Asda did not announce it was making the price reductions.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While we’re pleased one major supermarket retailer has finally started heeding our calls to pass on the enormous drop in the wholesale prices of both fuels, the fact these price cuts have been made so quietly is surely admission that they should have come much sooner."

He added: "We urge the other three supermarkets to catch up quickly – or go even further – and give drivers some much-needed relief from high prices next time they fill up."

Let's take a look at the cheapest places for a litre of unleaded in Gwent, according to petrolprices.com

BLAENAU GWENT

Harvest Energy Brynmawr: 148.7p

Gulf Blaina: 148.9p

Gulf Brynmawr: 148.9p

Tesco Abertillery: 153.9p

Tesco Ebbw Vale: 153.9p

Gulf Tredegar: 153.9p

CAERPHILLY COUNTY BOROUGH

Asda Caerphilly: 150.7p

Asda Blackwood: 150.9p

Esso Blackwood: 152.9p

Texaco, Crown Cross service station: 152.9p

Texaco Newbridge: 152.9p

Texaco Pontllanfraith: 152.9p

MONMOUTHSHIRE

BP Abergavenny: 142.9p

Esso Abergavenny: 145.9p

Shell Abergavenny: 155.9p

Gulf Caldicot: 157.7p

Tesco Chepstow: 157.9p

NEWPORT

Asda Pill: 152.7p

Morrisons Rogerstone: 155.7p

Gulf, Chepstow Road, Langstone: 155.9p

Tesco, Cardiff Road: 157.9p

Tesco, Spytty: 157.9p

TORFAEN

Morrisons Cwmbran: 150.9p

Tesco Pontypool: 150.9p

Texaco Cwmbran: 150.9p

Sainsbury’s Cwmbran: 151.9p

Texaco Pontypool : 154.9p

Information from petrolprices.com and correct as of 5pm on December 8.