AN AIR ambulance was called out to the scene of a crash in the Ebbw Vale area on Thursday afternoon.

The crash, in Park Road, prompted a major emergency services response.

The helicopter crew was joined by Gwent Police officers, paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a unit from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The crash involved a silver Vauxhall car and a motorbike, police said. Park Road was closed in both directions while the emergency services responded to the incident.

A 28-year-old woman, who was driving the car, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man, had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Gwent Police said it received the callout at around 12.10pm.