A DRUG dealing grandfather was caught trafficking cannabis for the third time and had £7,000 worth of cash when he was arrested.

Gavin Emmett, 31, from Blaenau Gwent, was jailed after a judge told him he had known exactly what he was doing.

Gareth James, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant was sending text bombs to potential customers.

Emmett, he said, had two previous conviction for supplying the class B drug.

“He had a substantial customer base,” Mr James added.

“The defendant was an established cannabis dealer with relevant previous convictions.”

The court was told how Emmett would offer his customers credit for drugs “on tick”.

The defendant, of High Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The offence was committed between March 26 and September 30 this year.

Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant, said in mitigation that his client was the carer for his gravely ill wife as well as his two grandchildren.

His barrister told the court how Emmett had been taking cannabis at the time of his offending.

“He was attempting to pay for his own addiction and to make extra money,” Mr Jones added.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told Emmett: “You had a substantial customer base, you were running a tick system and able to supply different strains of cannabis.

“You played a significant role, you expected to make significant financial gain and you were supplying directly to users.

“This case is also significantly aggravated by your previous convictions for two offences which are essentially exactly for the same type of conduct.

“You knew exactly what you were doing.”

Emmett was jailed for 16 months and told he would serve half that time in custody before being released on licence.

He is due to face a proceeds of crime hearing next year.