PUBS in Newport will be given extra protective equipment to prevent drink spiking this Christmas.

The Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) is providing pubs, clubs and bars in the city centre with thousands of free drinks covers, in partnership with Gwent Police.

Some 3,500 Stop Topps will be distributed free of charge to BID members in the licensed trade as the Christmas party season gets into full flow.

The Stop Topps are adhesive foil covers for drinks, which can be placed over glasses, bottles and cans. BID members must agree to provide the covers free to their customers to take part in the scheme.

Produced by a not-for-profit community interest company, the covers are made from small (100mm) sheets of aluminium foil, through which you can insert a straw for easy drinking.

The products were handed out to BID members last year following a spate of spiking incidents elsewhere in the UK.

“While we don’t have a huge problem with drink spiking in the city centre, there have been increasing numbers of reports and incidents across the UK," said Newport Now manager Kevin Ward.

“It is important that people feel safe when they are on a night out and, along with other measures being taken by licensees and the police, we think making these drinks covers available freely to businesses and their customers will help.

“We will be distributing them via our Street and Night Ambassadors to pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants for them to provide to their customers free of charge.”

Newport Central’s Inspector Shaun Conway said: “Whilst the number of spiking cases reported to us at Gwent Police remain relatively low, one incident of this nature is one too many.

"We are happy to be working with Newport Now to distribute to pubs, clubs and bars thousands of free drink covers, supplied by Gwent Police and Newport Now.”

"Reporting something of this nature can appear daunting.

"Anyone who believes they have been spiked will be taken seriously and listened to. If you believe you have been spiked please call 999, 101, DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or if you are out in a bar or club, you can report to a member of staff who will be able to help and support you."