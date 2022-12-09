The police have issued an appeal for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Newport.

Tegan Rees from the Cardiff area was last seen in Newport at around 6:10pm on Thursday 8 December.

Missing Tegan Rees. Picture: Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police)

Tegan was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jacket and Nike air force trainers, her hair was in a ponytail.

She is described as slim, about 5 ft 1” tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Gwent Police are urging those who can help to call them on 101, quoting 2200412727 or DM them.