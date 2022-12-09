The police have issued an appeal for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Newport.
Tegan Rees from the Cardiff area was last seen in Newport at around 6:10pm on Thursday 8 December.
Missing Tegan Rees. Picture: Gwent Police
Tegan was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jacket and Nike air force trainers, her hair was in a ponytail.
She is described as slim, about 5 ft 1” tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
Gwent Police are urging those who can help to call them on 101, quoting 2200412727 or DM them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here