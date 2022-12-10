A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LEAH RICHARDS, 25, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Hereford Road on November 13.

She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER HAINES, 40, of Waun Draw, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years and six months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A468 on November 29.

He was fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £230 surcharge.

TIA DAWE, 19, of Moorland Park, Lliswerry, Newport, was fined £20 after she admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice on July 21 in that she used abusive language.

SHANE BJORN BASSETT, 36, of Tenby Lane, Thornwell, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SONIA NGUYEN, 40, of Argosy Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELLEY FERRIS, 38, of Thomas Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEWART URQUART, 40, of Gwern Ddu Road, Llantrisant, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN SHAUN DAVIES, 38, of Fernlea, Risca, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.