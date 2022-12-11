A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

GRACE VIOLET HADLEY-BASHAM, 21, of Fields Park Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £671 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on October 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

WILLIAM TERRENCE DIXON, 87, of Hillside Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on June 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOSHUA JON ALLEN HAWKINS, 24, of Oakfield Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK BRINLEY THOMAS, 36, of Pontgam Lane, Ynysddu, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JASON BEGLEY, 51, of Albert Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light at the junction of the B4237 at Cardiff Road and Monmouth Castle Drive on June 15.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRIAN ST CLAIR BROWN, 49, of Gordon Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on June 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JENNIFER ANN EVANS, 52, of Willow Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £302 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 10.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

BENJAMIN MICHAEL BURGOYNE, 35, of The Avenue, Govilon, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt at McDonald’s in Brynmawr on June 16.