A man is wanted regarding the theft of a specialised Rockhopper push bike.
The push bike was stolen from Cwmbran Leisure Centre on December 6.
Gwent Police are urging anyone who knows him or has information to contact them on 101 or via Crimestoppers Wales quoting log 2200410235.
