Diego is a male French Bulldog who is looking for his forever home.

He was born in November 2018 and is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

He came into the sanctuary in March with his mother Tessi.

A spokesman said: "Diego is a very lovable, friendly boy who is looking for stability.

"He can be very needy at and will be in a constant need of attention and cuddles while in a home. He forms a bond with an individual very quickly and may act like your shadow within the home environment. He will make a great companion.

"It is required that he is not left alone for long periods of time. He has had crate training in the past and is toilet trained.

"While in foster care with us, we have observed that he can be quite a reactive dog in the home when it comes to sudden noises.

"If cars or children pass by the window, he can bark and howl to let you know they are there.

"While he was crated overnight in foster, he let us know when he needed the toilet by bouncing. We have been told by Diego's foster parent that he was lovely to look after.

"Diego can be calm on a walk and enjoys going out and about but he can pull quite a lot if he sees another dog or cat. He is constantly on alert for something to have a little bark at.

"Diego does not get on with other dogs or cats and is very reactive towards them, therefore, he must be the only animal within the household. He will chase and react to cats either on a walk and in the garden.

"Diego loves to play and engage with us in our enclosed field, as long as there are no other distractions surrounding the perimeter. We would not trust Diego in an unsecure environment off lead, due to his reactivity towards other animals."

Diego had undergone Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) Surgery in June 2022. He was classed as severe Grade 4. The surgery has made a great improvement to his overall medical condition and his breathing has improved a great deal.

There is no age cap for any children in a new home but Diego cannot live with another dog or cat.

All Adopters are offered telephone support from the Sanctuary's Dog Training and Behaviour Advisor, for as long as required.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.