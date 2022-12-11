CHRISTMAS is fast approaching, and there is an array of epic light displays on Gwent’s most Christmassy houses.

If you’re feeling festive and fancy a road – trip to see the best Christmas home light displays, then we have compiled the best of the lot for you.

Christmas Light Display Malpas:

The Christmas light display in Malpas at Laurel Crescent on the corner of Larch Grove has been wowing visitors for the past four years.

This astonishing light display has around 30,000 bulbs to really get you in the festive spirit.

30,000 bulbs are used in the display (Image: Ritchie Newell)

Owner of the light display Liam Ismail said: “Christmas lights and decorations are something I enjoy as it brings happiness to everyone and spreads the Christmas spirit, every year we have a drive around Newport to see other people’s displays and decorations.

“It all started when my dad used to decorate the outside of the house for my brother and myself when we were younger when the lights were just rope light silhouettes.

“Now there are so many different types we can choose from, from the large snowman to the smaller acrylic mushrooms.”

The stunning festive decorations (Image: Liam Ismail)

Any contributions received are donated to support SANDS, a stillbirth and neonatal charity.

The family chose this charity after Mr Ismail’s brother was born stillborn at 42 weeks in 2011.

Mr Ismail said: “The passing public and neighbours used to ask us if we were collecting for a charity so in 2021, we made a last-minute decision, we decided to select a day to turn the lights on and choose a charity to collect for.

“I went out brought mince pies and mulled wine to offer to people who came to the switch on as a Christmas treat, in total we raised £1,236.89.

The annual display is bound to get you in the festive spirit (Image: Liam Ismail)

“Sands are a charity that were there for me and my family in 2011 when my brother was stillborn at 42 weeks.”

The display will be illuminated every night until January 3 from 4.30pm to 10pm, and will be on continuously from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day.

Donation can be made by cash into the cash tube at the right of the gate, contactless payments can be made in intervals of £3 or via the JustGiving page which you can find here.

Cwrt Celyn Cwmbran:

According to our readers, visitors can expect to find an array houses with beautiful lights in Cwrt Celyn, Cwmbran.

Varteg, Pontypool:

A house in Varteg Pontypool is spreading cheer with their amazing Christmas light display.

Outside the stunning festive house (Image: Natalie Annette Rowles)

The garden is full of decorations including a festive train, a giant lit up snowman and Father Christmas and Santa’s sleigh which features two reindeers.

The house is also covered in colourful festive lights and the grinch makes daily visits.

Keep your eyes peeled for the grinch who may make an appearance (Image: Natalie Annette Rowles)

Ms Rowles, who lives near the display, said: “The first day I went I took two of my nieces and Spider-Man was there, and The Grinch.”

Coed Camlas, New Inn:

Those visiting Coel Camlas in New Inn can expect to find a delightful road of festive lights.

In a Facebook post Debra King said: “Around 54 of the 120 houses are lit up so far and there’s more going up all the time.”

Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly:

For those in Caerphilly or fancy taking a trip to see some festive lights, visitors should visit the main road at the bottom of Maesycwmmer in Caerphilly.