A WOMAN who waved an imitation gun around and pointed it at a shopkeeper after she was banned from his store for trying to steal a bottle of wine has been jailed.

Natalie Price, from Newport, was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence last year after terrifying her victim outside Londis on the city’s Bassaleg Road.

But that suspended term has been activated after the 38-year-old was caught with cannabis and resisted arrest in August.

The incident with the fake gun took place on the evening of February 4, 2021.

Julia Cox, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “She went into the store and was seen to attempt to steal a bottle of rosé wine but was stopped by security.

“A short time later she returned and was near to the front door when she pulled what looked like a black handgun from her rucksack.

“Whilst it was an imitation, it had the appearance of being real to the store owner.

“The defendant appeared to be drunk, she was smelling of alcohol.

“She put the handgun initially in her pocket and walked up and down outside the store.

“The defendant then pulled it out of her jacket and started pointing it at the front door which was where the store owner was standing.

“The owner was worried for his safety and had anxiety at the thought of her returning to the store.

“That went on for about five to 10 minutes whilst she remained five metres away from where the store owner was standing.”

The police were called and Price was arrested at her home about an hour after the incident.

Officers discovered the gun hidden in a wardrobe and some pellets were found nearby.

Miss Cox added: “It is described as an imitation but very closely resembling a semi-automatic self-loading pistol.

“It was a very close resemblance to a firearm and was pointed in the direction of the store owner.”

Price, of Scott Close, Gaer, pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

She admitted being in breach of her suspended sentence, possession of cannabis and resisted a constable in the execution of her duty.

Judge Daniel Williams jailed her for eight months at Newport Crown Court.