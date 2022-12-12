Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Henley John Dennis was born on November 13, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. His parents are Jody and Craig Dennis, of Newport, and his sibling is Amaia Dennis.

Jordell Pewtner was born three weeks early on October 21, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 12oz. His parents are Stacey Greenhill and Jorell Pewtner, of Newport, and his sibling is Amiyah, one. Mum Stacey said: "Jordell was a small premature baby who was born three weeks early as he wasn't growing. He was thankfully born healthy and did not need support. Me and my partner tried for seven years for children and we have been blessed with two in 17 months."

Arianwen Stone was born a month early on October 18, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb. She is the first child of Robert and Christina Stone, of Blackwood.