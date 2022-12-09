Popular late-night chat show, The Graham Norton Show is back on screens tonight.

With a star-studded couch, the show is loved and praised for Norton's unique way of making guests comfortable and his quick wit.

Last week saw Norton joined by Kristin Scott Thomas who stars in Sky's Slow Horses.

Alongside Scott Thomas, Star Trek icon George Takei discussed his new West End musical, George Takei's Allegiance.

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman chatted about her new BBC show, Traitors, whilst Jamie Oliver shared news about his new Channel 4 show 'Jamie's Quick and Easy Christmas'.

And band, First Aid Kit performed with their new single Out of My Head.

Who's on The Graham Norton Show today?





This week Norton is joined by Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet who is starring in James Cameron's long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water.

Winslet is best known for her roles in Titanic, The Holiday, Mare of Easttown and more recently I Am Ruth.

Joining Winslet will be comedy legend, Sir Lenny Henry who will discuss his latest projects, including his upcoming show Three Little Birds and his new book.

Sir Lenny Henry is best known for his comedy and charitable work with organisations including Comic Relief.

Nadiya Hussain will join the couch as she chats about her latest cookbook, Nadiya's Everday Baking.

The chef rose to fame after winning The Great British Bake Off in 2015 and has since hosted her own show.

Comedian and actor Jake Whitehall will chat with Norton about the return of his sitcom Bad Education.

Bringing the music this week will be Olly Murs with his latest single.

Watch The Graham Norton Show at 10.40pm on BBC One.