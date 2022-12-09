GWENT is facing sub-zero temperatures tonight with snow forecasted in some areas as the Met Office extends its yellow weather warning due to icy conditions.

Places across Gwent will see temperatures drop to lows of minus five degrees tonight, while other areas of the UK could plunge to minus 10.

According to the BBC, places across Gwent will see patchy cloud building ‘through the early hours which will produce a few light showers, which will fall wintry on any higher ground.’

Newport will see wintry showers overnight with frost forming especially in the east, the winds will be light but breezy in showers and feeling very cold.

A yellow weather warning for ice issued by the Met Office, which covers part of Wales, has been in place since 4pm yesterday, Thursday.

Areas currently covered by the weather warning (Image: Met Office)

The weather warning has been extended until midday on Sunday to cover more of North West England.

The forecaster is warning that ‘some disruption is likely due to ice surfaces.’

People can expect some injuries from slips and falls due to the icy surfaces and icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

People should brace themselves for another cold and frosty start on Saturday, frequent wintry showers are expected across the west, but these will become more isolated into the afternoon, temperatures will peak at a chilly five degrees.

Outlook for Sunday-Wednesday:

Wintry showers are again expected in the outlook for Sunday to Wednesday, when it will be cold with sunny spells. Winds are due to strengthen throughout Monday and temperatures will feel like minus six degrees on Tuesday night and in the early hours of Wednesday morning.