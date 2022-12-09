ACTIVISTS opposed to the occupation of Palestine by Israel have attacked an American-owned weapons plant on the Welsh border.

Protestors from Palestine Action smashed their way into Teledyne Labtech Ltd at around 7.30am this morning (December 9) – smashing windows and dousing the outside of the building in red paint, before gaining access to the building and destroying computers.

Several protestors then took to the roof of the building in Presteigne, Powys, with the intention of ensuring the factory remains inoperable – and they are vowing to continue this action for as long as possible.

Palestine Action says today’s stunt is in protest to Labtech’s involvement in supplying military hardware to Israel.

Dyfed Powys Police said: “A large number of police are currently at an industrial site in Presteigne where there is an ongoing protest.

Palestine Action protestors have broken into and destroyed equipment at Teledyne Labtech Ltd in Presteigne. Pics by Vladimir Morozov

“Damage has been caused to a building, and there are people on the roof. Officers are working to bring them down safely. Two people have been arrested.”

Councillor Baynham, Presteigne’s representative on Powys County Council, of which she is also the vice chair, took to Facebook this morning. At 7.50am she said: “Presteigne bypass currently closed by police by Labtech. You can’t get through.

“Take care on Hereford Street as everyone is having to go up and down it.”

In a later update she said: “The school children are fine. There is no need to worry. The police have Labtech on lockdown and under control.

“The school is being inundated with phone calls. There is no issue with either school and everyone is safe.”

The premises, located at the Broadaxe Business Park, is on lockdown, with Dyfed Powys Police on the scene and confirming that two arrests have so far been made.

Broadaxe Lane, the road outside John Beddoes School, Presteigne’s secondary school, located near the plant, has been closed, with local county councillor Beverley Baynham posting on social media that pupils are safe, although it is not clear yet if the school has been closed due to the incident.

“Palestine Action vow to continue this action for as long as possible to stop the manufacture or shipment of Israel’s drone technologies and military gear,” said Palestine Action in a statement on its website.

“Teledyne Technologies, and its subsidiary E2V Technologies, hold weapons export licences for both Israel and India, where their surveillance and targeting systems are used in the repression and killing of Palestinian and Kashmiri civilians.

Welsh police block roads in and out of the arms factory, but that'll fail to protect Israel's smashed military hardware #ShutTeledyneDown #ShutElbitDown pic.twitter.com/NGiYFRi3nI — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) December 9, 2022

“Teledyne produces image sensors for military applications, as well as high-resolution surveillance technology for Israel’s illegal apartheid wall. Israel’s armed drone fleet, deployed in successive assaults on Gaza since the 51-day attack in 2014, are also outfitted with Teledyne targeting systems, which enables Israel to precision target children and schools.

“Teledyne Technologies’ products are therefore directly attributable to the surveillance and murder of thousands of Palestinians.

“For over two years, Palestine Action’s campaign has primarily focussed on Elbit Systems – Israel’s largest arms firm – and has seen two of their sites forced to close permanently.

“Britain is now a hostile environment for all companies involved in the brutalisation and murder of Palestinians. Elbit Systems is one such company, but Teledyne Technologies are another major player.

“They supply surveillance equipment for Israel’s apartheid wall, and targeting systems for their fleet of combat drones. Tackling the imperialist hydra means cutting off all its heads, so we will shut down each and every company complicit in the ongoing colonisation of Palestine.”

The action taken in Presteigne follows on from members of Palestine Action disrupting the techUK Defence Winter Dinner in London on Thursday night. Five activists entered Marylebone’s Landmark Hotel and seized the microphone, calling out attendees, including Elbit Systems, for their ties to Israel.

The dinner was also attended by members of the UK Government, civil service and military leaders, as well as representatives of most major arms firms operating in the country.

