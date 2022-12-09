POLICE have confirmed that a missing 12-year-old girl has been found.
This morning the Argus reported how Tegan Rees had been reported as missing and had last been seen in Newport at around 6.10pm on December 8.
Today, Friday, the force said she had been found.
Gwent Police thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.
