A STALKER who threated to kidnap a woman and show “intimate” private sexual images of her to other people has been locked up.

Declan Jones, 20, told his terrified victim he was watching her and used a plank of wood to try and get into her home.

He kicked a hole in her front door and followed her around in his Volkswagen Golf despite being a learner driver who didn’t have a licence.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, said: “The defendant told her he was going to kidnap her and he was constantly patrolling the area around her house.

MORE NEWS: Woman jailed after pointing imitation gun at shopkeeper

“The victim was terrified of what he was going to do.

“She had been bombarded with a number of calls.

“He sent her pictures of intimate acts between them and threatened to show them to other people.”

“She stated that she was scared for her safety and she does not feel safe to return home.”

Mr Davies added that Jones told the police in interview following his arrest that he had been drinking when he had sent some of the messages.

He said he had no intention of sending the private sexual images of the woman.

Jones, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo, pleaded guilty to stalking and threatening to disclose a private sexual photograph.

He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

The offences took place this year.

The defendant had one previous conviction for an unrelated offence to stalking, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Paul Hewitt, representing Jones, said: “He’s immature for his age and he accepts that he was wrong.

“The defendant accepts the relationship is over and that he behaved in an appalling way.”

Judge Michael Fitton KC sent Jones to a young offender institution for 30 weeks and was told he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released on licence.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

The defendant will also have to pay a £187 surcharge.