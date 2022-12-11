DURING the festive season red and green are the predominant colours - so we set these as the theme for this week's collection of images from members of our camera club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Berries and holly. Picture: Del Beach
A post box in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper
A ladybird near the canal at Risca. Picture: Emily Jo
Red and green at the same time, spotted at Wentwood Forest. Picture: Katie Williams
A puffed up robin. Picture: Joanne Leek
A branch of a Christmas tree. Picture: Sharon Smith
A red sign on green grass. Picture: Clare Sansom Roberts
Caerleon church. Picture: Linda Hill
A tree bauble. Picture: Robert Little
HM Coastguard Chepstow during a routine patrol River Wye at Tintern. Picture: Richard Hoyle
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here