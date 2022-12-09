AN AIR ambulance was called out to the scene of a crash in Caerphilly this morning.
The pedestrian, a 65-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment.
The crash involved a car and a pedestrian in Pant y Cefn Road, Markham.
Police received reports of a crash at around 11.20am today, Friday, December 9.
Welsh Air Ambulance, the Welsh Ambulance Service along with officers attended the scene.
The incident is ongoing.
