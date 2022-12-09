AN AIR ambulance was called out to the scene of a crash in Caerphilly this morning.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash involved a car and a pedestrian in Pant y Cefn Road, Markham.

Police received reports of a crash at around 11.20am today, Friday, December 9.

Welsh Air Ambulance, the Welsh Ambulance Service along with officers attended the scene.

The incident is ongoing.