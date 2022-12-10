NEWPORT used to have a pub on almost every corner. However, while some have stood the test of time, others live on our memories only. Here's a list of some faviourites you may remember.

The Golden Hart, Cardiff Road, Newport. This three-story Victorian terrace used to be a quiet pub on the edge of the city centre. It was built in 1894 and was opposite Gilligan's Island and Newport Central Police Station.

The Merry Miller used to be located on Monnow Way in Bettws. The pub has since been demolished to make way for housing.

The Centurion Pub on Heather Road, St Julian's. The 'Cent' has been a focal point for the community for more than 50 years. Despite efforts to save the venue, it was demolished in 2019 to make way for flats.

The Hornblower on Commercial Street, Newport. A firm favourite for live music and real ale, the pub was a popular asset in the city centre. However, the venue has since been demolished to make way for city centre homes.

This is an old picture of Chicago Rock in Newport. The High Street bar also functioned as a nightclub but closed in 2009.

The King William pub on Cardiff Road was better known as the King Billy. The venue stopped trading as a pub some years ago and now hosts a coffee shop, and apartments.