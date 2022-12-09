MAJOR cuts could be made to council services in Newport such as social care, childcare, and bin collections, while residents at the same time could see council tax rise by 9.4 per cent.

Under Newport City City Council's draft budget plans for the fiscal year 2023/24, council tax could rise by a whopping 9.4 per cent. This would mean an increase in council tax payments for the majority of Newport households of between £1.55 and £2.07 per week.

Meanwhile, services across the board are set to be slashed including childcare services, adult social care, and services for both adults and children with learning difficulties.

Proposals also include reducing collection of household waste to a three-week cycle for collecting general and garden waste bins - currently it’s set at two-weeks.

The city's street lights will be on for less and you could also be paying more for parking with the plan to roll-out pay and display at Glebelands, Christchurch, Morgan’s Pond and Bettws Lane car park areas.

Leader of the council Cllr Jane Mudd said the plans were put together to allow the authority to continue to run services.

“With a funding gap of £27.6 million pounds, the council must consider raising council tax to create more income,” Cllr Mudd.

“This is done with the full appreciation that this is a major bill for households at an already challenging time."

Incredibly, Cllr Mudd went on to praise the council for having one of the lowest rates of council tax in Wales.

Cllr Mudd added: “If we do raise it at a level higher than we would wish, we are very likely to still compare favourably to our neighbouring areas.”

One of the biggest sectors hit will be child services and adult social care provision.

The staffing in children’s social care is to be reduced by eight posts.

Plans would also see the closure of the crucial Cwtch Centre, used for children in the care of the local authority involved in public law proceedings.

In adult social care, eight full-time posts would be slashed while residential and nursing care would see a limit to the number of new residential placements.

Libraries will close for longer with a focus on digital services.

Changes would see a one-day closure at Rogerstone and Bettws libraries. Malpas library would reduce to 20 hours per week and Pillgwenlly library opening hours would also reduce.

There is also to be a review in staffing numbers.

Charges will also increase for services including cemeteries, allotments and changing room hire for sports facilities.

The Newport Conservative Council Group said they would be giving the proposal, which was released this morning, a "thorough investigative reading" before commenting.

