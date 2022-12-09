A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a motorbike rider was left with life-threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing for information on the incident, which took place at Park Road, Ebbw Vale, on Thursday, December 8.

The Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were all called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Park Road, Ebbw Vale at around 12.10pm on Thursday, December 8. The collision involved a silver Vauxhall and a motorbike.

"The driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and the rider, a 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Our officers attended to assist with traffic management, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were in Park Road, Ebbw Vale between 11.50am and 12.30pm to contact us."

You can call on 101 or send us a direct message on the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200405367.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.