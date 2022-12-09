OASIS legend Noel Gallagher is coming to Gwent - and he's bringing some of Newport's finest with him.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline a major outdoor concert in the beautiful surroundings of Monmouthshire’s Caldicot Castle this summer - with support from legendary rap troupe Goldie Lookin Chain and rockers Feeder - both of which hail originally from Newport.

Gallagher - arguably one of the most influential British musicians of the 1990s - will perform a one-off show at the grounds of the castle on Saturday, August 19, featuring a selection of the band’s most well-loved songs, from Oasis hits through to current-day favourites.

Monmouthshire County Council leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby said she was absolutely thrilled the county were staging the concert.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Feeder and Goldie Lookin Chain, as well as thousands of visitors and residents to what promises to be a very special night out,” said Cllr Brocklesby.

The gig is taking place this summer at Caldicot Castle (Image: Newsquest)

The band's announcement follows the release of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds' new single, Pretty Boy. The band is also preparing to release a new studio album next year - with further details to be announced soon.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011.

They’ve since released three studio albums, a collection of EPs and have played hundreds of live shows to fans across the world.

Summer 2022 saw Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds complete a nationwide tour of outdoor shows, culminating with an epic set on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage to one of the weekend’s biggest crowds.

Orchard Live promoter Pablo Janczur said: “We’re so excited about this absolutely massive show coming to Caldicot Castle. We’ve wanted to bring a great rock line-up to this venue for some time and what could better - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds supported by Feeder on a beautiful summer’s evening. It’s going to be an awesome day out.”

Tickets for the show will be available for pre-sale from Wednesday, December 14, at 10am, and will go on general sale from 10am on Friday December 16 via GIGANTIC.COM. Click here for the link.