Here's some Christmas nostalgia from 2009 with a selection of pictures from the Pontypool Christmas Cavalcade.

Peppa Pig, escorted during the cavalcade by Deborah Parry and Nick Murphy, makes their way up Crane Street, Pontypool

Angharad Short, left, of Griffithstown; and her cousin, Amy Perry of Trevethin

Franco, one of the regular street entertainers at the Pontypool Christmas Cavalcade, gives a thumbs-up

Caitlyn Shepphard, four, of Pontypool, with her electric star wand, at the annual Pontypool Christmas Cavalcade celebrations

Teoni Mason, left, and Jessica Lloyd, friends and members of the Alison Lee Academy School of Dance

Members of the Alison Lee Academy School of Dance performing a routine at The Link in Crane Street, Pontypool

Sisters Ella Evans, left, and Kara from Croesyceiliog

Members of Cwmni Gwerin Pont-y-Pwl dance with youngsters from the Alison Lee Academy School of Dance

The Mari Lwyd, left, is escorted by Merlin, pictured leaving The Link performance area, Crane Street, Pontypool, during the afternoon of Pontypool's Christmas Cavalcade