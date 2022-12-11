A NEW plan setting out ambitions for Torfaen has been approved by the borough council.

Council chief executive Stephen Vickers told the Tuesday, December 6 full council meeting it was the right time to adopt a renewed County Plan following May’s council elections.

The authority consulted on the plan throughout November with town and community councils, various community groups and its own staff.

The council’s Labour leader, Councillor Anthony Hunt, said: “It is a plan for our communities not just our organisation.”

The plan has nine objectives which are to raise educational attainment for all, encouraging children and families to thrive, tackling inequality at an early stage, making the borough more sustainable, responding to the climate emergency, encouraging new and existing businesses, promote healthier lifestyles, supporting local culture and heritage and for the council to provide efficient and customer focused services.

Cwmbran Pontnewydd Labour councillor Stuart Ashley praised the chief executive for his approach in meeting local councillors and groups and said, of the plan: “Very briefly, I’m rather impressed by it.”