AN OUTBUILDING used as a gym at a house in Abergavenny has been given retrospective planning permission despite being smaller than the design originally approved.

Permission had been granted for a building in the back garden of 3 Hollybush Cottages at Gwent Road, in Llantilio Pertholey, that would have been 4.7 metres from the ground level.

But what had been built was only 3.4m high meaning a new application for planning permission had to be made.

A neighbour had also complained that the uPVC and glass building was at odds with the “initial application for a brick and timber roofed garage” and it was claimed this wasn’t in keeping with the area.

The application came back before the planning committee at the request of Mardy ward councillor Malcolm Lane.

Cllr Jill Bond suggested “a simple misunderstanding” had let to the deviation from the original plan but Cllr Fay Bromfield said she couldn’t vote in favour of approval.

The Llangybi Fawr member said: “The applicant could have checked. From my point of view they have built what they wanted without checking. I will not be supporting this as it sets a precedent that even if you get permission just build what you want.”

Head of planning Craig O’Connor said councillors needed to assess every application on its own merits and whether the development caused any “harm”.

The planning report said: “The site and structure is visible from Gwent Road but the scale, height, design and front elevation material choice (uPVC and glass) is considered acceptable.”

The application was approved.