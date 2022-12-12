PLANS for a new 3G sports pitch in Torfaen are progressing with help from a neighbouring authority.

Torfaen County Borough Council agreed in October that plans for the artificial sports pitch on land near Llantarnam Primary School in Cwmbran should be taken forward.

Initially two pitches had been promised but the council failed to secure sufficient funding from a legal agreement related to planning permission for a housing development but has committed to providing one pitch.

Llantarnam ward councillor, Alan Slade, asked for an update at the Tuesday, December 6 full council meeting and was told Blaenau Gwent’s property consultancy team is working with the council on the project.

Councillor Amanda Owen, Torfaen’s cabinet member for the environment, said the council understood the work “needs to progress as a matter of urgency” and said a plan is due to be agreed with the Blaenau Gwent experts on December 15.