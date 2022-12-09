AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place in Monmouthshire due to a water leak.

Morrison Utility Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, has made an emergency road closure along Llanvihangel Church Road, Llanvihangel Ystern Llewern.

The closure is in order to repair a water leak.

It is anticipated the closure will be in place until and including December 13, with a signed diversion to be put in place.

An emergency road closure is being made in Monmouthshire until December 13 (Image: Wales Water)

The diversion takes in part of the B4233.

For any further information contact Dwr Cymru Welsh Water on 0800 052 0130 quoting reference number 96048972.