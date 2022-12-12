ALL businesses in Wales will be able to benefit from a £460 million package of rates support in the coming financial year.

The two-year package of support will be announced in the Welsh Government’s draft budget.

It will be used to support businesses struggling to cope with the impacts of high inflation and rising energy costs, and is in addition to permanent relief schemes from the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government has also announced £113 million will be provided to anyone whose council tax bills increase by more than £300 following the UK-wide revaluation exercise, which takes effect on April 1, 2023.

Another £140 million will support businesses in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors. Eligible ratepayers will receive 75 per cent non-domestic rates relief for 2023-24, a rise from the 50 per cent relief provided in 2022-23.

The Welsh Government’s minister for finance and local government Rebecca Evans said: “We know that businesses are feeling the pressure of spiralling energy costs and rising inflation, while they are still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.

“We want businesses to know now that we will continue to apply substantial discounts to their rates bills, and that this package of support will help businesses to thrive in the hard times we know they are facing.”

Minister for the economy Vaughan Gething said: “We want Wales to be an attractive place to live, study, work and invest, with businesses supported to deliver a stronger, fairer, greener Welsh economy.

“The additional support we have announced today will help us provide more certainty for businesses despite rising costs. I remain fully committed to moving the economy forward by supporting businesses to grow and thrive.”