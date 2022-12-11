DOZENS of warm banks are taking in people in Gwent who cannot afford to heat their homes, new figures show.

The figures come as a leading anti-poverty charity cautions that hundreds of thousands of people on low incomes are at risk during the extreme low temperatures hitting the UK.

The soaring cost of fuel and basic essentials has led to the rise of so-called 'warm banks' – locations such as churches and libraries which people can visit if they are struggling to afford heating.

Warm Welcome, a campaign group, has compiled a map of warm spaces across the UK, with 38 open across the five Gwent local authority areas as of December 1 - 16 in Caerphilly, nine in Blaenau Gwent, seven in Monmouthshire, and three in both Newport and Torfaen.

One of the warm banks – also called warm hubs – in Gwent is run by the Garnsychan Partnership, and is located at the charity's headquarters in Stanley Road, Garndiffaith. When it opened in October, Cllr Giles Davies, trustee of the charity, said: "It's really sad we've got to do this, but at the end of the day we're lucky to have Garnsychan Partnership to keep the community warm, safe and plugged in.

"It's an ideal location on the high street - anyone can pop in.

"I feel things will get worse before they get better, but we're always going to be here."

Another hub has opened at St Andrew’s Church in Lliswerry. Rev Linda Batt, who runs the hub, said: "As soon as I heard everything about costs of energy and everything going up, I just thought we had a new roof on our church hall earlier in the year and it's acted as extra insulation. So the, the hall gets very warm.

"Then I thought we're open twice a week for other things, if we can extend that and make it somewhere where people can have somewhere to come and just be and chat."

Warm Welcome said nearly 2,700 warm banks were open across the country at the start of this month, including 109 in Wales.

They come in various shapes and sizes, and may provide other support – such as food, hot drinks, and internet access.

The charity says that more spaces are opening every day across the country, and that it is working hard to register new organisations that are helping out – meaning that the real figure could be higher.

David Barclay, manager of the Warm Welcome campaign, called it "unacceptable" that people are being forced to decide whether to heat their homes or eat.

But he said that the response from civil society has provided "cause for hope" – with the number of warm spaces rising significantly from just 350 at the start of October.

Mr Barclay added that warm banks could also have a role in the fight against loneliness in the UK, providing vulnerable people with community support.

The figures come as a cold snap grips the UK.

Rachelle Earwaker, a senior economist at anti-poverty charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said that vulnerable people were having to "wager their financial health against their wellbeing" during periods of dangerously cold weather.

She urged the UK Government to "help everyone who needs it this winter", cautioning that energy bills are still almost double what they were at this point last year – even with the Government's energy price cap.

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We know the pressures people are facing with rising costs, which is why we have continually taken action to help households by phasing in £37 billion worth of support.

“This includes £1,200 to help pay their bills and the two-year Energy Price Guarantee, that will save a typical household £1,000 annually."