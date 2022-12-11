AN ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD schoolboy from South Wales has been named as the winner of first minister Mark Drakeford's annual Christmas card competition.

Mr Drakeford picked Harry Gourlay's design as the winner, and it will be used as the first minister's official Christmas card this year, to be sent to thousands of people including the King, and US President Joe Biden.

Hundreds of entries were received for the competition, which challenged pupils in years five and six to design a card based on the theme 'A Christmas Welcome'.

Wales has welcomed thousands of people from Ukraine this year as they have fled the war in their homeland, as well as people from other countries around world seeking sanctuary and safety.

Mr Drakeford said: “Once again this year we had hundreds of incredible entries from schools across Wales. It was very difficult to choose a winner but Harry’s design stood out.

“His card perfectly captured the competition’s theme, showing how we welcome everyone in Wales.

“I want to thank all the children who entered this year’s competition. I hope they all have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Rhiannon Healy, Harry’s class teacher at St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Llanelli, said: "We are delighted that Harry has won the first minister’s Christmas card competition. His design is reflective of our inclusive ethos and the multi-cultural community we have here at St Mary's Catholic Primary School, in Llanelli.

“Harry explained that his design was inspired by the fact that we are all part of one world and that everyone is welcome in Wales. We are very proud of him and congratulate him on his winning entry”.