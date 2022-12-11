THE world has changed dramatically since the 1980s - and the Argus is no different.

We dug into our archive to find these old pictures of the Argus in days gone by.

They show operations at our former site in Cardiff Road, Newport, which we left during the Covid-19 pandemic for our new city centre home in Chartist Tower.

Today life at the Argus is very different - the typewriters are gone, for one thing.

Hard at work

The news room in 1988

The former Argus office, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport

Another view of the old Maesglas office

Placing a nyloprint letterpress plate onto a magnetic saddle on Crebtree press. Picture taken in the mid 80s

Printing equipment being moved around

The news room in 1986

The Argus features department in 1986

The South Wales Argus office in 1979, looking through reception to the advertising department