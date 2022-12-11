THE world has changed dramatically since the 1980s - and the Argus is no different.

We dug into our archive to find these old pictures of the Argus in days gone by.

They show operations at our former site in Cardiff Road, Newport, which we left during the Covid-19 pandemic for our new city centre home in Chartist Tower.

Today life at the Argus is very different - the typewriters are gone, for one thing.

South Wales Argus: The South Wales Argus office in Newport

Hard at work

South Wales Argus: The news room in 1988

The news room in 1988

South Wales Argus: The South Wales Argus office, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport

The former Argus office, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport

South Wales Argus: The South Wales Argus office, Cardiff Road, Newport

Another view of the old Maesglas office

South Wales Argus: Placing a nyloprint letterpress plate onto a magnetic saddle on Crebtree press. Picture taken in the mid 80s

Placing a nyloprint letterpress plate onto a magnetic saddle on Crebtree press. Picture taken in the mid 80s

South Wales Argus: The South Wales Argus

Printing equipment being moved around

South Wales Argus: The news room in 1986

The news room in 1986

South Wales Argus: The Argus features department in 1986

The Argus features department in 1986

South Wales Argus: The South Wales Argus office in 1979, looking through reception to the advertising department

The South Wales Argus office in 1979, looking through reception to the advertising department