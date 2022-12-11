THE world has changed dramatically since the 1980s - and the Argus is no different.
We dug into our archive to find these old pictures of the Argus in days gone by.
They show operations at our former site in Cardiff Road, Newport, which we left during the Covid-19 pandemic for our new city centre home in Chartist Tower.
Today life at the Argus is very different - the typewriters are gone, for one thing.
Hard at work
The news room in 1988
The former Argus office, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport
Another view of the old Maesglas office
Placing a nyloprint letterpress plate onto a magnetic saddle on Crebtree press. Picture taken in the mid 80s
Printing equipment being moved around
The news room in 1986
The Argus features department in 1986
The South Wales Argus office in 1979, looking through reception to the advertising department
