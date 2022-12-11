CO-OP stores across the country are recalling olive oil products after being deemed a "health risk" to consumers.

The product comes in pack sizes of 50g and has an end date of September 2023.

The company is recalling Co-op Anchovies in olive oil after it was found to contain histamine.

This means that the product is a "possible health risk" for anyone sensitive to histamine.

In a Food Standards Agency risk statement, it was said that the histamine present in the product could "trigger an immune system response resulting in symptoms such as diarrhoea, shortness of breath, headaches, or skin irritation."

The Agency advised consumers who have bought the product to not eat it and "return it to the nearest Co-op store for a full refund."

For those isolating or shielding, they should contact Co-op's customer careline at 0800 0686 727 or email customer.careline@coop.co.uk.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be withdrawn (taken off shelves) or recalled (customers are asked to return it).

The Food Standards Agency issues withdrawal and recall information so that consumers are aware of issues in products and are protected from dangerous foods and drinks.

In some cases, a food alert for action may be issued, providing local authorities with information and recommended actions regarding unsafe products.

To find out more about the FSA, please visit the Food Standards Agency website.