A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
REBECCAH HOGG, 40, of Moorland Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in the rear seat of a car without wearing a seat belt on Usk Way on June 6.
JAMES HOWELLS, 26, of Plantation Drive, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
JOSEF JECH, 40, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Old Cardiff Road on May 13.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
ABDUL MUHIM, 41, of Eveswell Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Usk Way on June 6.
ROBERT PARSONS, 63, of Ffos Y Fran Close, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 28mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on September 3.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
RHYS DAFYDD PROBERT, 36, of Victoria Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin on June 29.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
IAN RAWLINGS, 58, of Rowan Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £374 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on August 28.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
TREVOR SEIVWRIGHT, 61, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
JAKUB SZCZEPANIUK, 19, of Sycamore Avenue, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £570 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on June 13.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
RACHEL JANE WHITE, 50, of Gaer Park Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 8.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
