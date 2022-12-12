A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

REBECCAH HOGG, 40, of Moorland Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in the rear seat of a car without wearing a seat belt on Usk Way on June 6.

JAMES HOWELLS, 26, of Plantation Drive, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Rogue trader who ripped off and bullied vulnerable victims jailed

JOSEF JECH, 40, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Old Cardiff Road on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ABDUL MUHIM, 41, of Eveswell Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Usk Way on June 6.

ROBERT PARSONS, 63, of Ffos Y Fran Close, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 28mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on September 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHYS DAFYDD PROBERT, 36, of Victoria Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin on June 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN RAWLINGS, 58, of Rowan Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £374 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on August 28.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TREVOR SEIVWRIGHT, 61, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAKUB SZCZEPANIUK, 19, of Sycamore Avenue, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £570 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on June 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHEL JANE WHITE, 50, of Gaer Park Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 8.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.