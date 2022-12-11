POLICE have arrested a man after they seized a large amount of cannabis.
The incident took place in Undy, near Caldicot, yesterday.
On Twitter, Gwent Police Monmouthshire Officers wrote: "Whilst conducting arrest attempts for an unrelated matter #PC2326 and fellow offices on #ARelief located approx 1 kg of cannabis at an address in #Undy.
“One male arrested and released on police bail whilst investigations continue.”
