A WOMAN was arrested last night after she is alleged to have tried to kick pub staff.
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Abergavenny and it is claimed she then assaulted a police officer and kicked a window out of a force car.
On Gwent Police Monmouthshire Officers’ Twitter page it said she was “currently in custody”.
