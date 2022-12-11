SNOW and ice have swept across many parts of the UK, including Gwent, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days.

There were reports of snow in Newport, Pontypool, Blackwood, Monmouth and Caerphilly today.

Forecasters say the cold snap is expected to stay through next week with overnight frosts and daytime temperatures dipping below freezing.

Ellie Wilson, Met Office meteorologist, said: “It’s looking to stay quite chilly through next week with frost overnight and some cold temperatures in the day as well.

“Today’s been a bit more snow than we were originally thinking.”

The forecaster also said the risk of ice over the next couple of days will be highest in coastal areas where showers fall as rain and then freeze.

On how long the cold snap will last, Ms Wilson said: “We’re expecting it to last at least through next week.

“There’s a chance that temperatures could fluctuate a little bit but we’re not expecting them to become much milder than we’ve seen recently with overnight frost expected until at least next Friday, even into the weekend.”

The severe conditions have been causing travel disruption with road crashes taking place in Monmouthshire.

The RAC issued a warning about driving in the wintry conditions.

The Met Office said the conditions could lead to more travel disruption, especially on Monday morning, and a small chance of some rural communities becoming cut off along with a possibility of power cuts and mobile phone coverage being affected.

Traffic Wales South said: "Gritters will be out across our network this evening & tomorrow morning.

"Take extra care on roads that are vulnerable to ice, as road surface temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing tonight."

A dusting of snow overnight brought lots of fun and enjoyment to boarders at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools.

They posted pictures on Twitter of pupils taking advantage of the cold weather.