FOUR suspected drug drivers have been arrested after failing roadside tests for cocaine and cannabis in less than 24 hours, Gwent Police revealed.

The motorists were taken into custody after being stopped in Newport and Cwmbran.

This vehicle was stopped in Cwmbran this afternoon. Picture: Gwent Police Operations & Support Twitter

Two were taken were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cocaine and two for driving after taking cannabis.

This car was pulled over in Pill, Newport, last night. Picture: Gwent Police Operations & Support Twitter

On the Gwent Police Operations & Support Twitter page the force said they stopped a vehicle in Cwmbran this afternoon after the driver failed roadside test for cocaine.

This driver failed a roadside test for cannabis on Newport Road, Cwmbran, last night. Picture: Gwent Police Operations & Support Twitter

They said the motorist was also speeding and went through a red light.

A car was stopped in the Pill area of Newport last night with the driver failing a roadside drugs test for cocaine and having two defective rear tyres.

This driver failed a roadside test in Bettws, Newport, after being pulled over yesterday evening. Picture: Gwent Police Operations & Support Twitter

A driver failed a roadside test for cannabis after being stopped on Newport Road, Cwmbran, last night.

A fourth driver also failed a roadside test in Bettws, Newport, after being pulled over yesterday evening.