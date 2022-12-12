Some schools have announced they will not be opening this morning due to the plummeting temperatures.

Temperatures in Gwent dropped to below freezing last night.

The Met Office has warned that temperatures are due to stay cold throughout the week with sharp overnight frosts.

School closures so far:

St Martins school-Caerphilly

St Martins School have decided not to open due to hazardous conditions.

In a tweet the secondary school said: “Good morning and apologies for the late notice but on assessing the school grounds this morning, we have had to take the decision to close site due to hazardous conditions caused by ice across the site.”

A dusting of snow at the top of Pontypool Park yesterday (Image: Newsquest)

Bedwas High School-Caerphilly

Bedwas High School have announced they will not be opening today due to two boilers breaking overnight and icy conditions.

In a tweet the Caerphilly school said: “Good morning. Unfortunately, we will not be open today. This is due to two of our boilers breaking down overnight.

“On top of the icy conditions, it is too cold and hazardous for our pupils & staff. Work for all classes the pupils have today will be posted on Google Classroom.”

Road Safety Wales have warned drivers to be careful in the icy conditions.

Road Safety Wales said: “Please ensure all windows are fully clear of ice and are demisted before attempting to drive.

“Do not underestimate the effect of black ice. Even if the road has been gritted, drive very carefully - small patches of ice can make you lose control of your vehicle in seconds.”